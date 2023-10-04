The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Hoffner, 104, becomes the oldest person in the world to skydive with tandem jumper...
Woman, 104, skydives from plane, aiming for record as the world’s oldest skydiver
New communications chief at New College of Florida is out after just 2 months
Floridians encouraged to stay indoors as Canadian wildfire smoke creates haze
Here are the new laws beginning Oct. 1 in Florida
Nearly 50 dogs removed from 'deplorable' conditions at St. Lucie County home

Latest News

Palm Beach County commissioners approve $200 million bond for affordable housing
Firefighters show support to keep Palm Beach County Fire Rescue in Jupiter
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, left, scores past Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings on...
NL champion Phillies beat Marlins 4-1 in Wild Card Series opener
Felon sentenced to 20 years in prison for gunpoint kidnapping in Port St. Lucie
NY judge issues limited gag order after Trump posts about court clerk