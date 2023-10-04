Husky shot with pellet gun in Riviera Beach paralyzed

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is seeking the public's help in locating the person responsible for shooting a gray husky with a pellet gun in Rivera Beach.

The incident happened on Monday at around 6 p.m. The department said the gray husky was seen limping and then later found hiding in a bush near 15th Street in Riviera Beach.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control officers rescued the dog named Kiba. The department said a checkup revealed that Kiba's hind limbs were paralyzed as as result of the gunshot and X-rays later confirmed the presence of a pellet.

The department said this is the second dog in two weeks found paralyzed by a pellet gunshot wound in Palm Beach County. On Sept. 23, a gray bully breed was found on 900 block of Southwest Third Street in Belle Glade with a spinal cord injury due to a pellet gunshot, the department said.

Both dogs are now with Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control rescue partners receiving medical care.

Anyone with information about the person(s) responsible for these acts is urged to call police.

Information can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477 or by visiting the website at https://www.crimestopperspbc.com/.

