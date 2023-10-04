Man built pool for neighborhood kids at 94 years old. See the special way they celebrated his 100th birthday

A judge built a pool when he was 94 and is still enjoying it. (Source: KARE)
By Boyd Huppert, KARE via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MORRIS, Minn. (KARE) – When a retired judge built a backyard pool at 94 years old, he knew more than a few people would question how long he could even enjoy it.

Six years later, he’s giving an answer as he reached a milestone.

Keith Davison recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

“Well, the secret is, don’t die!” Davison laughed.

The WWII veteran, with no grandchildren, was battling loneliness six years ago and knew he had to do something.

Davison had lost his wife of 66 years and said he was crying a lot.

But now, the judge’s backyard pool is filled with kids and their parents.

“I love being here,” said Beverly Metzker who comes with her daughter two or three times a week.

“You know, it’s a terrible business expense,” Keith said. “But it’s one of the best investments I’ve ever made.”

An investment continuing to yield dividends.

Dozens of the judge’s neighbors gathered in his yard during the annual block party to celebrate Davison’s 100th birthday.

Everyone cheered as he blew out the candles on his birthday cake that featured a smaller version of his pool.

The retired judge dug a hole in his backyard that ultimately made his 100-year-old heart feel whole again.

