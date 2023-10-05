6 new insurance companies approved in Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A new set of insurance companies have been given approval to step in and make offers to take over Citizens Insurance policies in Florida.

The six orders signed by Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky in the last several days open up 153,000 Citizens' policies for the assumption offers.

In the last several months, as many as 300,000 Citizens' policyholders have received letters with offers to switch to designated private insurers.

Policyholders only have the option to reject switching if the offers are more than 20% of the Citizens' premiums.

One insurance agent in Palm Beach County said rejections of switching policies are running about 50%.

The new companies approved are:

  • Edison Insurance for 10,000 policies
  • TypTap Insurance for 25,000 policies
  • Florida Peninsula for 15,000 policies
  • SafePoint Insurance for 16,000 policies
  • Slide Insurance for 75,000 policies
  • American Traditions for 12,000 policies

All of the companies begin Dec. 15.
Citizens, which is now approaching 1.4 million policies, has grown too big, too fast and concerns are growing that a major storm in Florida could deplete its ability to pay claims.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Dorothy Hoffner, 104, becomes the oldest person in the world to skydive with tandem jumper...
Woman, 104, skydives from plane, aiming for record as the world’s oldest skydiver
McDonald's is bringing back Boo Buckets again this year.
McDonald’s is bringing back Boo Buckets again this Halloween
Floridians encouraged to stay indoors as Canadian wildfire smoke creates haze
California couple hungry for tacos wins $1 million with lottery ticket.
Couple wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to craving tacos
Jupiter teen at trial: ‘I slept in an 8x8 room in the garage’

Latest News

Bacteria advisory issued for waters near Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart
DeSantis announces support from Florida sheriffs as polls lag
Are other area school districts considering metal detectors?
Florida doctors team up to combat blood clots