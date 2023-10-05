Bacteria advisory issued for waters near Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has issued a bacteria advisory for the waters near the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart after water samples showed high levels of enteric bacteria.

The department said enteric bacteria inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and their presence in recreational waters is an indication of fecal pollution. The bacteria may come from storm water runoff, pets, wildlife and human sewage.

Potential health risks for those who ingest or come in contact with the water include upset stomach, diarrhea, eye irritation and skin rashes, according to health officials.

The advisory will remain in effect until the area is tested again on Monday and results show consistent readings in the acceptable range.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has been notified of the rise in bacteria levels for review and follow-up.

For river and beach water sample results, click here.

