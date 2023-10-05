Blessing of the Animals in Boynton Beach to honor pets

This Sunday it’s the 25th annual Blessing of the Animals at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Boynton Beach.

Activities include a pet parade, face painting, Boynton Beach Police K-9 demonstrations, a petting zoo and more.

The church said the blessings are important to them, because they believe in honoring all of God's creations.

"The main thing is the ushers will escort the pets and their owners up the aisles, and there will be three priests here with me, and we will have individual blessings for all of those pets," said Rector Marty Zlatic of St Joseph’s Episcopal Church.

The event gets underway at 3 p.m. and portions of the proceeds will benefit Palm Beach Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit.

Scripps Only Content 2023