Broward County janitor gives signed Lionel Messi paintings to charity

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Joseph Gormley is a janitor who has turned a passion into reality.

Gormley said his true passion is painting.

"I love to paint," Gormley said.

His painting of one of the world's best soccer players quickly caught the eye of the superstar.

Joseph Gormley got Lionel Messi to sign all four of his paintings.

Gormley had four of his Lionel Messi paintings signed. They're now being sold at auction. All the proceeds will be going to charity.

"Seriously, the best soccer player in the world, to be here on our doorstep, it's an honor and a privilege to be painting somebody as amazing as Messi," he said.

Gormley's newest project will bring the community together as he hopes to get as many people to help him paint a Messi mural.

