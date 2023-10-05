Bystanders call 911 on fiery Halloween display

Firefighters quickly realized the house was not on fire – rather, the homeowners used unique tricks to make the home appear ablaze. (Source: Fireplace 10 hours/YouTube, @kieranknightley/TikTok, Glens Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 2230, Chris Heerlein, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"/Hughes Entertainment, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (Gray News) – One family’s Halloween decorations at a home in New York were so intense that passersby called 911.

The Glens Falls Fire Department was called to the home for a report of a fire on Saturday.

However, firefighters quickly realized the house was not on fire – rather, the homeowners used unique tricks to make the home appear ablaze.

“To our surprise, this was an amazing Halloween decoration,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Fire crews said that the effect was created using LED lights, a box fan, and a silver sheet. There is also a fog machine that “makes it even more realistic,” firefighters said.

The display at the home on Sanford Street will be played on Friday and Saturday nights for public viewing through the end of the month.

