FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 5, 2023

Showers will be widely separated throughout Thursday, so more like sun showers. Otherwise, mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A lighter breeze for the end of the week, but still a chance for passing showers.

A cold front arrives this weekend with more cloudiness but not much moisture, so rain chances remain low.

This front will give us a taste of the season changing for South Florida as less humid conditions, along with a slight cooldown, are expected.

Low temperatures are forecast to dip into the upper 60s by Monday night. This means a cooler Tuesday morning next week is something to look forward to.

In the tropics, there is possible new development later next week when a tropical wave moves off the coast of Africa by Friday or Saturday. Then slow development is possible as the wave tracks westward in the tropical Atlantic waters.

Tropical Storm Philippe is disorganized but will still bring beneficial rainfall to Bermuda this Friday.

Philippe will weaken and become an extra-tropical cyclone that will impact New England and Nova Scotia with higher winds and rain throughout the weekend.

