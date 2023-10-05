Child psychologist: Jupiter father's alleged actions 'malicious' and 'cruel'

A child psychologist testified Thursday that the Jupiter teenager who was essentially confined to life in a box-like structure in the garage of his home endured severe psychological trauma.

Dr. Wade Myers, a professor of psychiatry and human behavior at Brown University, called the alleged actions of Tim and Tracy Ferriter "malicious" and "cruel."

Tim Ferriter, 48, is on trial facing charges of child abuse, false imprisonment and child neglect. His wife is facing the same charges in a separate trial that has not yet begun.

After jurors spent the morning watching Ring camera videos that documented the Ferriters' interactions with their adopted son, Myers was called by prosecutors to bolster their argument that the Jupiter couple abused the teen by keeping him confined in an 8x8 enclosure that had been specially constructed for him in the garage of their Egret Landing home, without access to food, water or a bathroom.

Instead, the teen was forced to spend most of his time at home locked away from the rest of the family as punishment for his bad behavior.

"I felt it was severely harmful and very psychologically damaging to [him]," Myers testified.

"And why is that?" Assistant State Attorney Brianna Coakley asked him.

"It was a longstanding pattern of harsh, cruel and demeaning actions toward this child, as well as close to three years of essentially solitary confinement when he was not in school, as well as really sadistic punishments while he was locked away in the room," Myers said.

Myers pointed to the withholding of meals for misbehaving, taking his lone book away and turning off the lights, leaving the teen alone in the dark.

"It's malicious," Myers said. "It's cruel. I can't think of any other way to describe it more accurately."

In one of the videos from Jan. 8, 2022, Tracy Ferriter could be heard chiding her son for not thanking her for bringing him food to eat.

"OK, 'Thank you, mama, for bringing me a snack,'" she said. "'Yeah, I'm hungry. Yeah, that'd be great.'"

Jurors heard testimony from Ferriter's son and adopted daughter Wednesday.

Ferriter's son described in detail how he spent most of his time locked in the small room with nothing but a mattress on the floor, a desk and a bucket that he used to relieve himself.

"Did you like being in that room?" Assistant State Attorney Brianna Coakley asked him.

"No," he said.

"Did you want to be in the room?" she asked him.

"No," he said.

Coakley then asked how he felt being in the room.

"To me, being locked in the room, it's dehumanizing," he said. "It's almost as bad as genocide."

Despite the testimony, the teen said during cross-examination that he didn't think poorly of his adoptive parents.

"I don't have a bad image of Tim and Tracy," he said. "They just made a mistake. They were just acting out of frantic surprise of my actions. They weren't – I believe that they weren't trying to do any harm."

Defense attorneys tried to portray Ferriter's son as a problem child whose repeated behavioral issues impacted not just the home life but also in the classroom.

During cross-examination, the teen admitted to stealing, bringing a box cutter to school, injuring his baby brother while they were living in Arizona and, when the boy was 4, offering him a beer to conduct an experiment.

His older sister also testified during Wednesday's cross-examination that her brother was frequently in trouble, "hyper" and difficult to control.

The Ferriters were arrested by Jupiter police in February 2022.

Tracy Ferriter has been present in the courtroom throughout the trial, sitting behind her husband in the gallery and listening to the testimony from police and her children.

Wednesday's proceedings concluded with jurors watching Ring videos from the teen's makeshift room in the garage. Tim Ferriter could be heard repeatedly cursing at his son throughout the videos.

Before Thursday's proceedings began, Judge Howard Coates cautioned jurors that the trial would likely extend into next week.

