Lionel Messi misses Inter Miami's game at Chicago because of scar tissue ailment

Fans wait to see Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi before the team's MLS soccer match against...
Fans wait to see Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi before the team's MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Chicago, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Messi was not in Chicago for the match. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lionel Messi wasn't in Chicago with Inter Miami on Wednesday night for a game against the Fire, missing his fifth match in the last six with the MLS club.

The 36-year-old Argentine star had been listed as questionable on Inter Miami's injury report because of a scar tissue ailment that has nagged him since shortly after World Cup qualifying. He worked out independently of the team Tuesday.

The Fire — who won the game 4-1 — sold a team-record 61,000 tickets to the match at Soldier Field. After Messi's presence became unlikely, announced prospective season-ticket holders could take a $250 credit toward next season, with single-game spectators eligible for a $50 credit if they decided not to attend.

"Many people were here to see Messi, and who doesn't want to see him," Chicago coach Frank Klopas said. "But they saw a good performance from our team tonight"

Messi has 11 goals in 12 matches with Inter Miami. It is 8-0-4 when he plays; seven of those matches were on the team's run to winning its first trophy by claiming the Leagues Cup championship and another was in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal. Inter Miami is 1-2-2 in its five matches without Messi since he joined the club.

"Barcelona missed him, and the Argentine team missed him," Miami coach Gerardo Martino said about Messi. "Of course we’re going to miss the best player in the world."

Martino gave no timetable for Messi's return.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Maren Haile-Selassie each scored twice for the Fire. Josef Martinez scored on a penalty kick for Miami.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Dorothy Hoffner, 104, becomes the oldest person in the world to skydive with tandem jumper...
Woman, 104, skydives from plane, aiming for record as the world’s oldest skydiver
Floridians encouraged to stay indoors as Canadian wildfire smoke creates haze
California couple hungry for tacos wins $1 million with lottery ticket.
Couple wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to craving tacos
McDonald's is bringing back Boo Buckets again this year.
McDonald’s is bringing back Boo Buckets again this Halloween
Jupiter teen at trial: 'I slept in an 8x8 room in the garage'

Latest News

Trump back in court for fraud trial on financial statements
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott, center, rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam...
Phillies handle Marlins 7-1 in NL Wild Card Series sweep
Martin County boaters worry new Brightline schedule will be bad for business
Metal detectors coming to all Palm Beach County high schools