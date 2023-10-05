Students participate in Walk and Roll to School Day at Frontier Elementary

Oct. 5, 2023
Chopper 5 flew above Frontier Elementary in Loxahatchee Wednesday morning as students, parents and teachers took part in Walk and Roll to School Day.

The initiative raises awareness about pedestrian safety and teaches students safe walking habits.

Sixty-one schools in Palm Beach County took place in Walk and Roll to School Day, making it one of the biggest areas to take part in the state.

