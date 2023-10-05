Tickets to Zoo Lights at Palm Beach Zoo on sale

A popular holiday event for South Florida families returns next month to Palm Beach Zoo and tickets are on sale.

Zoo Lights is back with larger-than-life animal sculptures, a 24-foot animated RGB Christmas tree, lights around Fountain Plaza choreographed to music and snow.

On select nights between Nov. 17 and Jan. 7, attendees can enjoy illuminated animal displays of giraffes, panthers and flamingos. The zoo’s 23 acres will be decorated with twinkling lights and light shows will happen multiple times per hour at the Fountain Plaza.

Attendees can enjoy a selection of seasonal offerings from the zoo's Latitude 26 Café. Activities include toasting s’mores by the fire and decorating cookies at Santa's Village in the Winter Pavilion.

Entry times to Zoo Lights are 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The zoo said the nights that tend to sell out quickly are Nov. 24 and 25 and Dec. 2, 9, 10, 16, 21 and 22. Tickets are limited each evening.

Each visit to the zoo supports the zoo’s efforts in saving animals in the wild.

For more information, or to purchase tickets in advance, click here.

