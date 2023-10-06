Big Taste of Martin County coming to Witham Field in Stuart

During the 2020-21 school year, 92% of clients of Big Brothers Big Sisters took steps towards brightening their future, such as being accepted into college or starting their careers.

The organization is hosting its annual food-tasting fundraiser called the Big Taste of Martin County. The fundraiser helps fuel their efforts to mentor at-risk youth.

On Tuesday, the menu tasting from the area's top restaurants happens in the Atlantic Aviation airplane hanger at Witham Field in Stuart.

Organizers are also looking for volunteers to be "Bigs" in Palm Beach and Martin counties.

They say that spending one hour a week is not only fullfilling for the "Littles" but for the "Bigs" as well.

Tickets to the "Big Taste of Martin County" start at $70.

"A lot of the 'Bigs' reports that be really fulfilled in their mentorship role. A lot of them learn things from their littles. They get a lot of reinforcement from them, and just the reward of spending the time with them. They don't realize how much of an impact it makes positively on their own lives," said Lia Fields, the outreach coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin counties.

