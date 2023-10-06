FBI, police respond to West Palm Beach apartment, person taken into custody

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The FBI said Friday agents responded to an apartment complex in West Palm Beach and a person was taken into custody.

Both the FBI and West Palm Beach police went to the Cottonwood West Palm Apartments, located in the 7100 block of Okeechobee Boulevard, just before 11 a.m.

In a written statement to WPTV, a spokesman for the FBI said agents were "in the vicinity of that location conducting court-ordered law enforcement activity."

One person was taken into custody, according to the FBI spokesman.

No other information has been released.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

McDonald's is bringing back Boo Buckets again this year.
McDonald’s is bringing back Boo Buckets again this Halloween
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, becomes the oldest person in the world to skydive with tandem jumper...
Woman, 104, skydives from plane, aiming for record as the world’s oldest skydiver
California couple hungry for tacos wins $1 million with lottery ticket.
Couple wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to craving tacos
FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30,...
Bill filed to rename highway after Jimmy Buffett

Latest News

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (10) during the second half of an NFL football game...
Chase Claypool, exiled by Bears, traded to Dolphins
Moskowitz asks appraiser to tax Mar-a-Lago at rate Trump claims it's worth
Every Palm Beach County high school student will soon walk through metal detectors before going...
Metal detectors in Palm Beach County schools
An art exhibit in West Palm Beach is showcasing different styles of art from more than 20 women...
Pink Waves art show celebrating women