FBI, police respond to West Palm Beach apartment, person taken into custody

The FBI said Friday agents responded to an apartment complex in West Palm Beach and a person was taken into custody.

Both the FBI and West Palm Beach police went to the Cottonwood West Palm Apartments, located in the 7100 block of Okeechobee Boulevard, just before 11 a.m.

In a written statement to WPTV, a spokesman for the FBI said agents were "in the vicinity of that location conducting court-ordered law enforcement activity."

One person was taken into custody, according to the FBI spokesman.

No other information has been released.

