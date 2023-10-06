FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 6, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A mostly sunny and very warm Friday with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s or near 90 degrees. Feels-like temperatures will be in the mid 90s.

Then a cold front arrives this weekend, making it cloudy for Sunday. Not much moisture with this front, so our rain chances remain low.

This front will give us a taste of the season changing for South Florida as less humid conditions, along with a slight cooldown, are expected.

Before the front arrives, Saturday will be very warm, partly sunny, then mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

Then not so warm on Sunday because of more clouds as the front moves in.

Low temperatures are forecast to dip into the upper 60s by Monday morning. Higher rain chances return by mid-week.

In the tropics, a tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa in the next two days and could develop into a tropical depression by the middle of next week.

