Jupiter community calls doctor's stabbing 'totally shocking'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The stabbing of a doctor in Jupiter earlier this week has shaken the community.

After the attack, the suspect, identified as Nicholas David Parchesco, 28, of Margate, then led law enforcement on a high-speed chase north into Indian River County while weaving in and out of lanes.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said emergency crews responded to the 6000 block of West Indiantown Road just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a person had been stabbed. The victim was taken to a local trauma center.

Parchesco was spotted fleeing northbound on I-95 at more than 120 mph.

According to the arrest report, Jupiter police alerted authorities to the north that a doctor had been stabbed and the suspect was on the run.

Dr. Brian Hunt describes the chaotic scene after a doctor was stabbed at an office along...
Dr. Brian Hunt describes the chaotic scene after a doctor was stabbed at an office along Indiantown Road in Jupiter.

"We saw the sirens with the police vehicles, coming over they jumped the median," Dr. Brian Hunt, who works nearby said. "Before you know it, we see the doctor getting wheeled out."

Hunt said the situation was a bit unsettling.

"It was a little nerve-racking to see that happen," Hunt said.

The area where the stabbing occurred is very close to the entrance to Interstate 95 off of Indiantown Road.

However, Parchesco wasn't arrested until he led authorities on a chase that ended near Fellsmere.

The Jupiter community is now left wondering what prompted the doctor to be stabbed and why.

A sign was posted Friday on the office where the doctor was stabbed in Jupiter saying it would...
A sign was posted Friday on the office where the doctor was stabbed in Jupiter saying it would be closed for the remainder of the week.

"We are not used to that sort of thing happening in Jupiter," one person told WPTV on Friday. "Whenever something like that happens it's totally shocking and obviously not something we want to see, disrupts our community."

Firefighters said the physician was taken to a local trauma center.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney's office said Parchesco is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge.

The name of the doctor and their condition have not been released.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

McDonald's is bringing back Boo Buckets again this year.
McDonald’s is bringing back Boo Buckets again this Halloween
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, becomes the oldest person in the world to skydive with tandem jumper...
Woman, 104, skydives from plane, aiming for record as the world’s oldest skydiver
California couple hungry for tacos wins $1 million with lottery ticket.
Couple wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to craving tacos
FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30,...
Bill filed to rename highway after Jimmy Buffett

Latest News

From press box, Forest Hill High School football announcer puts on a show
US House and Rep. Matt Gaetz face uncertain future after McCarthy ouster
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Florida family members sentenced for selling fake COVID-19 cure
Siberian husky shot with pellet gun has long road to recovery