Kids found in car with passed-out women at Walmart were ‘filthy,’ police say

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.
Oct. 6, 2023
JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Two women are facing child endangerment charges in Kentucky.

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.

The arrest citation alleges the women were under the influence.

Three young children were found in the back seats. According to police, the children were filthy.

When the vehicle was searched, police say they found a small plastic container filled with a white powder substance, used glass pipes and THC gummies.

