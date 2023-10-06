Moskowitz asks appraiser to tax Mar-A-Lago at rate Trump claims it’s worth

A Florida Democratic House member has sent a letter to Palm Beach County’s property appraiser, asking that Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club on Palm Beach be taxed at the rate that he claims it's worth amid his ongoing civil fraud trial in New York.

In a letter sent to Palm Beach County property appraiser Dorothy Jacks on Thursday, Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., noted a New York judge’s ruling last week saying that Trump repeatedly committed acts of fraud for years by lying to banks and insurers by overhauling and undervaluing his assets while also exaggerating his net worth by billions of dollars.

In Moskowitz’s letter, he wrote that "Between 2011 and 2021, you value the Mar-a-Lago property between $18 million and $28 million."

Donald Trump & his family have argued all week in his fraud trial that Mar-a-Lago is actually worth a billion dollars, even though its taxable value is listed as $18 million.



So I wrote to the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser that it’s time for Trump to pay more in taxes. pic.twitter.com/eAWEDE2exV — Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) October 5, 2023

The letter continues, “Mar-a-Lago was listed as worth $490 million in financial documents given to banks,” Moskowitz wrote. “If the property value of Mar-a-Lago is so much higher than it was appraised, will you be amending the property value in line with the Trump family’s belief that the property is worth well over a billion dollars?”

So far, neither the Trump organization or the property appraiser’s office have responded to the letter.

