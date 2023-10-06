Okeechobee man accused of planning school mass shooting, other attacks

A 19-year-old Okeechobee man was arrested after law enforcement said they uncovered plans for a shooting spree at Okeechobee High School and attacks on other areas of South Florida.

Police in Jupiter said they pulled over Henry J. Horton IV on Sept. 18 because the headlight on his truck was out.

The officer later found written pages inside the truck stating a plan to purchase firearms, and "kill everyone at OHS (Okeechobee High School) with my guns."

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Horton wanted to kill an administrator at the school.

They said he also wished to kill another 14 people at the school, accounting for a total of 15 victims.

Horton graduated from Okeechobee High School in May 2022.

The affidavit said Horton was planning on executing his attack on his 22nd birthday, which is Jan. 2, 2026.

Investigators said Horton also had plans to drive to Miami to a church named "El Rey Jesus" and go on a "stabbing spree" and kill another 10 people.

They said he wanted to conduct these attacks by purchasing a M1911 handgun and an AK-47.

Horton also told investigators that he was doing reconnaissance work on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as well, stating that he went there on a school day and saw a bunch of people outside and thought "hmm interesting."

When asked why he would attack the school, he stated "for attention or fame."

WPTV spoke to Horton's mother Friday afternoon about the accusations against her son.

"He needs to be treated for mental illness and not be treated as a criminal," the suspect's mother, Marcie Horton, said. "He needs a firm diagnosis to find out what the problem is and go from there and get him the help that he so desperately is asking for."

Horton was arrested Thursday and is being held at the main Palm Beach County jail on a $1 million bond.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023