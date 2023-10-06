Siberian husky shot with pellet gun has long road to recovery

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
An 8-year-old Siberian husky that was shot with a pellet gun in Palm Beach County is continuing her recovery at the Swampland Husky Rescue in Gainesville.

Kiba had surgery on Thursday to remove the metal pellet that was lodged near her spine and Swampland Husky Rescue in Gainesville said Tri-County Animal Rescue is covering her bill along with VCA Palm Beach for her neurology consult, images and fluids.

Kiba will recover at the Swampland Husky Rescue with their medical foster team, where she will undergo acupuncture, shockwave, red light and hydrotherapy.

X-ray of pellet lodged near Kiba's spine.
Swampland Husky Rescue said Kiba she is completely paralyzed and lacks feeling in her hind legs. She is also incontinent and needs to wear briefs. The organization said a pair of wheels has been donated and they are hoping she may walk again.

Kiba was found shot in Riviera Beach on Monday. Tri-County Animal Rescue said the husky was seen limping and then later found hiding in a bush near 15th Street.

The search continues for the person(s) responsible for shooting Kiba and anyone with information is urged to call police. Information can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477 or by visiting the website.

To make a donation to help Tri-County Animal Rescue replenish their funds to help the next animal in need, click here.

