Suspect leads deputies on I-95 chase after Jupiter doctor stabbed

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A South Florida man accused of stabbing a Jupiter doctor is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase at high speeds on Interstate 95.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that they were contacted Wednesday afternoon by the Jupiter Police Department, notifying them of the stabbing.

Video posted on the agency's Facebook page said they received a report that the stabbing took place at a pediatric office.

The suspect, identified as Nicholas David Parchesco, 28, of Margate, was spotted fleeing northbound on I-95 at more than 120 mph.

Indian River County deputies responded to the southern part of the county and waited for the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said their helicopter and deputies received the real-time information from their crime center and spotted the vehicle entering Indian River County.

Law enforcement said Parchesco dangerously attempted to elude deputies, but they were able to slow him down using stop sticks and eventually stop him.

Parchesco was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder.

No one was injured during the pursuit and arrest.

However, the condition and identity of the doctor have not been released.

