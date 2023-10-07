Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control waives adoption fees for CATober

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety Division of Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for the month of October in a promotion called CATober.

Each adopted cat will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and has a county license tag. Adopters also will receive a free bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

PBCACC offers various foster programs that include short-term fostering, medical fostering and kitten fostering. The foster programs can be explored at https://discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/animalcare/Pages/foster.aspx [discover.pbcgov.org]

To explore the wide array of pets available for adoption or fostering, interested individuals can browse the online gallery of adoptable pets at https://secure.co.palm-beach.fl.us/snap/home [secure.co.palm-beach.fl.us] or visit PBCACC in person. No appointment needed. The Adoption Center, located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike, is open Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

PBCACC also noted the longest residents:

Dogs: Nala (A2145250), Paprika (A2151513), Arianna (A2142937), Baxter (A2151724)

Cats: Moonlight (A2152356), Guava (A2152822), Blacky (A1543568), Echo (A2153583)

