Still no arrests 2 years after 20-year-old woman gunned down

Family members of a young woman who was gunned down two years ago said they are still waiting for justice.

Gabriella Hanley, 20, was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Port St. Lucie and so far nobody has been held accountable for her death.

Family members were joined by Hanley's friends and supporters as they took to the streets Friday in protest outside the state attorney's office in Fort Pierce.

"I want her killers off the street," Hanley's mother, Nicole Vigilante, said. "I know it's not going to bring her back, but at least I will have closure."

The woman known as Gabi was killed in a suspected gang-related, drive-by shooting in Port St. Lucie on Oct. 5, 2021. At the time of the crime, Port St. Lucie police identified several people of interest.

A tearful Nicole Vigilante made a passionate plea for justice in her daughter's shooting death, which occurred two years ago in Port St. Lucie.

However, two years later, no arrests have been made.

"All the evidence has been gathered and submitted by the detectives to the State Attorney's Office," family friend Michelle Pouch said. "They have not given us a reason why no arrest warrants have been issued."

Pouch said they don't want Hanley's death to be forgotten.

Vigilante said frustration grows as each day passes.

Family friend Michelle Pouch was among the supporters who gathered outside the State Attorney's Office in Fort Pierce on Oct. 6, 2024, asking for justice in the death of Gabriella Hanley.

"She was my only daughter," Vigilante said. "I just want them to do something, start somewhere and to give justice for her."

WPTV contacted the State Attorney's Office on Friday to find out if there are any updates in the case, but we're still waiting to hear back. The family said they're scheduled to speak with representatives of the office on Tuesday morning.

"We're not going away," Pouch said. "We have been silent. We have been quiet for two years. We've let them do their job, and we're not going to be silent anymore."

