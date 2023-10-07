Week 7 recap: Palm Beach Central comes back to defeat Benjamin
Expect the unexpected. That could be the motto for Week Seven of the high school football season.
The game of the night belonged to a pair of undefeated teams, Palm Beach Central and Benjamin. The Buccaneers jumped out to a fast start Friday night in Wellington. Benjamin led 17-0 going into the fourth quarter. What the Buccaneers may not have seen coming was a Broncos comeback. Quarterback Caleb Butler completed the dramatic rally with a touchdown pass in the final minute of play. Palm Beach Central won 27-24.
Wet weather did not dampen the excitement in Delray Beach. The Atlantic Eagles were looking for revenge after losing last season to Pahokee. Neither team was able to score in the first quarter. Instead, both offenses saved their best football for the second half. In the end, it was Atlantic's defense that made just enough plays for the narrow victory. Atlantic 22-20 over Pahokee.
In Wellington, the struggling Wolverines hosted one of the Treasure Coast's top teams, Vero Beach. The visitors made the most of a strong night by Quarterback Tyler Aronson. The senior connected with wide receiver Eduardo Torres for a touchdown pass. The Vero Beach defense did not give up a single point, en route to the 40-0 victory over Wellington.
-------------------------WEEK SIX SCOREBOARD------------------
Vero Beach 40, Wellington 0
Seminole Ridge 26, Boynton Beach 0
Benjamin 24, Palm Beach Central 27
Pahokee 20, Atlantic 22
Lake Worth 6, Royal Palm Beach 3
Spanish River 7, Boca Raton 16
Oxbridge 7, St. Andrew's 42
Heritage 29, Fort Pierce Central 7
St. John Paul II 6, The King's Academy 74
Suncoast 0, Inlet Grove 20
Key West 35, South Fork 12
Olympic Heights Park Vista
Dwyer 35, Forest Hill 7
Somerset Key 20, Jupiter Christian 54
Somerset Academy 7, Somerset Canyons 42
Glades Day 19, Canterbury 15
Moore Haven 22, Westwood 20
Scripps Only Content 2023