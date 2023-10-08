Gators handle Vanderbilt 38-14 at home

Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown run against...
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown run against Vanderbilt with quarterback Graham Mertz (15), offensive lineman Jake Slaughter, second from right, and tight end Hayden Hansen (89) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida's latest home win had more to do with Kentucky than Vanderbilt.

One week after an embarrassing road loss to the Wildcats, the Gators "got off the mat" and delivered a resounding victory against the Commodores.

Graham Mertz threw three touchdown passes, including two to converted tight end Arlis Boardingham, and Florida handled Vanderbilt 38-14 on Saturday and improved to 4-0 this season in the Swamp.

"If you get knocked down, you got to get back up," Mertz said. "That was kind of our theme this week."

Added defensive end Tyreak Sapp: "Wipe the dirt off. You try to not let that happen, but it does. The thing is how do you respond?"

The Gators (4-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) bounced back from a 33-14 drubbing in Lexington and avenged a stunning loss in Nashville a year ago.

Mertz and Boardingham came up big in the rematch. Mertz, who got knocked to the ground several times and once that forced him to miss two plays, completed 30 of 36 passes for 254 yards before giving way to Max Brown in the fourth. Mertz had scoring throws of 2 and 15 yards to Boardingham, who spent all week lamenting a tipped pass that turned into an early interception against Kentucky.

"It was a lot," Boardingham quipped.

Boardingham, who entered the game with six receptions for 51 yards, finished with seven catches for 99 yards and two end-zone celebrations.

After getting gouged for 329 yards rushing last week, Florida's defense gave up 64 on the ground against Vandy.

Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals scrambles from the pocket as he is pressured by Florida safety...
Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals scrambles from the pocket as he is pressured by Florida safety R.J. Moten during the second half Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla.

"Sometimes you don't play the way you want to play," Gators coach Billy Napier said. "You've got to get up off the mat and go back in the ring as a competitor. ... We played a little more like we want to today."

The Commodores (2-5, 0-3) have dropped five in a row, including three consecutive league games by at least 17 points each.

Florida racked up 495 yards, including 215 rushing. Montrell Johnson led the way with 135 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

Vanderbilt can point to three failed fourth-down plays as the difference. Quincy Skinner fumbled on one. Kamrean Johnson dropped another. And Ken Seals was sacked on the third.

"The key for us today was missed opportunities," Vandy coach Clark Lea said. "We have to be better in those moments to give ourselves a chance to win."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million
California couple hungry for tacos wins $1 million with lottery ticket.
Couple wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to craving tacos
Suspect leads deputies on I-95 chase after Jupiter doctor stabbed
McDonald's is bringing back Boo Buckets again this year.
McDonald’s is bringing back Boo Buckets again this Halloween
6 new insurance companies approved in Florida

Latest News

FAU running back Larry McCammon (3) runs with ball and is tackled by Tulsa safety Jaise Oliver...
Owls top Tulsa 20-17 to win American Athletic Conference debut
Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) breaks through the Virginia Tech line on a run...
Trey Benson runs for 200 yards as Seminoles beat Virginia Tech
Stabbed pediatric doctor 'is healing very well'
Palestinians celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis...
Gunfire, rockets, carnage: Israelis stunned, shaken by Hamas attack