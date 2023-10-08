Man barricaded inside apartment in Riviera Beach since early morning

A man has barricaded himself inside an apartment in Riviera Beach since early Sunday, a police spokeswoman said.

The apartment is at 1012 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Serena Spates told WPTV in an email inquiry. Police were first informed of the situation at 4:38 a.m.

Spates said the SWAT team is on the scene.

No one else in the home with him and the surrounding areas have been secured, she said.

