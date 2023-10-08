Man surrenders after barricaded 6 1/2 hours in Riviera Beach apartment

A man under the influence of narcotics surrendered Sunday after barricading himself for 6 1/2 hours inside an apartment in Riviera Beach, Riviera Beach police said.

On Monday, police identified the suspect as Harold Thomas, 33, who is facing charges of possession of a weapon and use of a weapon inside a building.

The apartment is at 1012 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police were first informed of the situation at 4:38 a.m. and he came out around 11 a.m., spokesman Serena Spates said.

A man had discharged six rounds inside his residence and then barricaded himself inside the house, Spates said in a news release. Other family members were able to safely exit the premises.

The department deployed the Special Weapons and Tactics team, and the situation was further escalated as officers discovered the individual's condition to be under the influence of a narcotic substance, Spates said.

Police obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant from a judge.

The SWAT team removed the suspect from the residence without incident and without any injuries to law enforcement officers or the suspect. He was determined he had suffered a self-inflicted injury.

The unidentified man is facing charges of felonious possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm inside an occupied residence.

"The Riviera Beach Police Department commends the professionalism and dedication of its officers, as well as the cooperation of all involved agencies, in safely resolving this highly volatile situation," Spate wrote in the news release.

Scripps Only Content 2023