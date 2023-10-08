Owls top Tulsa 20-17 to win American Athletic Conference debut

FAU running back Larry McCammon (3) runs with ball and is tackled by Tulsa safety Jaise Oliver...
FAU running back Larry McCammon (3) runs with ball and is tackled by Tulsa safety Jaise Oliver (25) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Larry McCammon ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns, Logan Lupo kicked a pair of field goals and Florida Atlantic held off Tulsa 20-17 to win its American Athletic Conference debut on Saturday.

McCammon scored both of his touchdowns within five minutes of the first quarter, punching in from the 1 about 7 minutes into the game, then blasting untouched through a giant hole on the right side for a 10-yard score to make it 14-0 with 3:11 left.

Cardell Williams got Tulsa on the board early in the second quarter with a 7-yard keeper before Lupo's 21-yard field goal in the final minute of the half sent the Owls (2-3, 1-0) into intermission with a 17-7 lead.

The teams traded field goals in the second half before Tulsa scored on Braylon Braxton's 20-yard touchdown pass to Luke McGary to get within three points.

McCammon finished with 26 carries to lead the Florida Atlantic offense. Daniel Richardson was 18 of 28 for 144 yards with an interception.

Williams was 10 of 20 for 115 yards passing for Tulsa (3-3, 1-1) and was picked off twice.

