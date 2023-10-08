South Florida Muslims 'gravely concerned about the unfolding crisis in Gaza'

The leaders of the South Florida Muslim Federation are "gravely concerned about the unfolding crisis in Gaza and the entire region."

Federation president Samir Kakli and vice president Shehryar Wahid issued their concerns Sunday in a news release one day after Hamas' suprise attack from the Gaza Strip via land, air and ground into Israel. At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel and more than 300 have been killed in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound the territory.

"All life is sacred, and we uphold the right of every human to live in dignity, freedom, peace, and security," the leaders wrote. "The year to date 2023 has been among the deadliest for Palestinians, with more than 250 Palestinians killed by Israelis prior to last week. The lack of progress towards addressing the root cause -- the ongoing occupation and subjugation of Palestinian people, has only led to suffering and misery."

A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land, and sea, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported scores of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

The Gaza Strip and the West Bank are governed by the Palestine Liberation Organization under Israeli military occupation since 1967.

The Gaza Strip is one of the most densely populated in places in the world: 2.3 million people in 141 square miles. It has been sealed off by an Israeli-Egyptian blockade for 16 years since the Hamas takeover.

"Life in the Gaza Strip ... has been described as an open-air prison,"the leaders wrote. "We are concerned with the welfare and well-being of our brothers and sisters there. Our community has many members with family in the region, who are terrified as they don't know what's going to happen to their loved ones tomorrow."

They are asking for support to help those afflicted.

"We are supporting efforts through our member organizations with field offices on the ground, to provide relief to the suffering families in Gaza," they wrote. "We ask everyone to also support, and we pray for an end to the suffering and a future in which all people can live in freedom and safety."

Organizations include Islamic Relief USAand Zakat Foundation of America.



Scripps Only Content 2023