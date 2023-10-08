Trey Benson runs for 200 yards as Seminoles beat Virginia Tech

Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) breaks through the Virginia Tech line on a run...
Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) breaks through the Virginia Tech line on a run during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trey Benson ran for a career-best 200 yards, with touchdown runs of 85 and 62 yards, and No. 5 Florida State beat Virginia Tech 39-17 on Saturday.

Benson ran 11 times, averaging 18.2 yards per carry. The junior ran for just 189 yards in the first four games of the season.

Florida State (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) is perfect through five games for for the first time since 2015.

Jordan Travis completed 18 of 24 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns, both to Johnny Wilson.

Kyron Drones was 14 of 27 for 104 yards and ran 14 times for 80 yards for Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1). Drones connected with Jaylin Lane six times for 51 yards.

Bhayshul Tuten had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Hokies to cut it 22-17 before the Seminoles scored the final 17 points.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million
California couple hungry for tacos wins $1 million with lottery ticket.
Couple wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to craving tacos
Suspect leads deputies on I-95 chase after Jupiter doctor stabbed
McDonald's is bringing back Boo Buckets again this year.
McDonald’s is bringing back Boo Buckets again this Halloween
6 new insurance companies approved in Florida

Latest News

Stabbed pediatric doctor 'is healing very well'
Palestinians celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis...
Gunfire, rockets, carnage: Israelis stunned, shaken by Hamas attack
West Palm Beach GreenMarket opens for its 29th season with more vendors
2 Jewish federations condemn attack on Israel, pledge humanitarian support