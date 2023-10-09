14-year-old boy riding bike hit by car in Port St. Lucie, flown to hospital

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 14-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Port St. Lucie on Monday morning.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department posted on Facebook that a black Nissan Rogue struck the teen at Southwest Savage Boulevard and Southwest Gamberi Street at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The SUV was traveling northbound on Southwest Savage Boulevard and the 14-year-old was riding his bike southbound when the crash happened.

Police said the teen was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. A 43-year-old woman driving the Nissan Rogue wasn't hurt.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video surveillance of the wreck is asked to call Port St. Lucie police traffic homicide investigator Wyckoff at 772-871-5001.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million
Two baby huskies who were tossed over a fence at a shelter have been adopted together.
Puppies get adopted together weeks after being thrown over shelter fence
Proposed Okeechobee County development met with uncertainty
Stabbed pediatric doctor 'is healing very well'
A Tennessee couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘Love at first sight’

Latest News

Lots of clouds will hang around as a front has stalled just to the south of Palm Beach County.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 9, 2023
Brightline begins operating 30 trains daily between Miami, Orlando
Israelis inspect a damaged residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from the...
Israel intensifies Gaza strikes as death toll nears 1,200
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Bobby...
De’Von Achane, Tyreek Hill lead Dolphins to 31-16 win over New York Giants