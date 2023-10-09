14-year-old boy riding bike hit by car in Port St. Lucie, flown to hospital

A 14-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Port St. Lucie on Monday morning.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department posted on Facebook that a black Nissan Rogue struck the teen at Southwest Savage Boulevard and Southwest Gamberi Street at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The SUV was traveling northbound on Southwest Savage Boulevard and the 14-year-old was riding his bike southbound when the crash happened.

Police said the teen was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. A 43-year-old woman driving the Nissan Rogue wasn't hurt.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video surveillance of the wreck is asked to call Port St. Lucie police traffic homicide investigator Wyckoff at 772-871-5001.

