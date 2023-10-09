Brightline begins operating 30 trains daily between Miami, Orlando

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brightline has begun increasing the number of trains for its service between South Florida and Orlando.

The high-speed passenger rail service started operating its new hourly schedule Monday, with the first train leaving Orlando at 4:38 a.m. and arriving in Miami at 8:11 a.m. The final train leaves Orlando at 8:54 p.m.

Under the new schedule, the first train leaves Miami at 6:41 a.m. and arrives in Orlando at 10:19 a.m. The last train departs from Miami at 9:41 p.m.

That's 30 trains per day with 15 daily departures from Miami and Orlando.

South Florida residents hoping to hitch a ride to Orlando can do so at any of the region's five Brightline stations. In addition to Miami, Brightline has stations in Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach.

Brightline, which made its debut in 2018 with service between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, began its long-awaited service to Orlando on Sept. 22.

Additional stations opened in Aventura and Boca Raton last year.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million
Two baby huskies who were tossed over a fence at a shelter have been adopted together.
Puppies get adopted together weeks after being thrown over shelter fence
Proposed Okeechobee County development met with uncertainty
Stabbed pediatric doctor 'is healing very well'
A Tennessee couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘Love at first sight’

Latest News

Israelis inspect a damaged residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from the...
Israel intensifies Gaza strikes as death toll nears 1,200
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Bobby...
De’Von Achane, Tyreek Hill lead Dolphins to 31-16 win over New York Giants
Seminoles move up in both polls, Hurricanes drop out of coaches poll
Boca Raton man shares war stories from Tel Aviv