FAU kicker becomes first AAC player of week in program history

FAU punter Nick Salmon (39) holds the ball as FAU kicker Logan Lupo (16) kicks the ball for an extra point during an NCAA football game against Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Logan Lupo is kicking his way into the history books at Florida Atlantic University.

The redshirt junior placekicker was named the American Athletic Conference special teams player of the week Monday after scoring eight points, including what proved to be the game-winning kick in FAU's 20-17 win against Tulsa.

Lupo made a pair of field goals and two extra points to help lift the Owls to victory in their inaugural AAC game.

He also averaged 51.8 yards on four punts, including a 72-yarder late in the game that forced Tulsa to start at its own 6-yard line.

The Southwest Ranches native becomes FAU's first-ever AAC player of the week.

FAU is back in action this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Owls will face South Florida in their first AAC road game. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

