Former Port St. Lucie teacher faces 6 counts of sexual battery on student

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
A 53-year-old Port St. Lucie man is facing six counts of sexual battery of a high school student approximately six years ago, Port St. Lucie police said Monday.

Ovidio Rivera was arrested Monday by detectives and the United States Marshals Service. He remains in the St. Lucie County Jail.

The incidents occurred when the victim was a student and the suspect was a teacher at Port St. Lucie High School, police said.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department urges anyone who may have had a similar experience with Rivera to come forward and call Detective Amanda Bukata at 772-871-7324.

