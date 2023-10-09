Rallies planned as Israel-Gaza conflict intensifies

The emotional and physical toll from the Israel-Gaza conflict carries an extraordinary burden in South Florida as each hour brings more uncertainty.

The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County has an ear to the ground and a hand in need for those here and those suffering in the chaos overseas.

"We have been speaking with our partners on the ground nonstop since the start of this crisis on Saturday morning, constant Zooms, constant conversations," Michael Hoffman, the president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, said.

The federation is a pipeline of communication and humanitarian aid with a mission to mobilize and act. They're working directly with the Jewish Agency for Israel and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, who are helping thousands upon thousands facing desperate times.

"Trauma care, helping relocate families, the elderly and people with special needs in the southern part of Israel to safer locations in the north and central part of the country," Hoffman, who has called this an unprecedented event, said. "You basically have hundreds of thousands of Israelis who are being called up to serve in the Army, 300,000 Israelis are going to the front lines right now."

Rallies are being planned to pray for peace in a region of the world that has close ties to South Florida.

"Israel is a small country. It's a country of families," Hoffman said. "What has struck me is how everybody has been traumatized and affected at the same time. I'm struck by the resilience."

Three solidarity rallies are planned for Tuesday night in Palm Beach County: Palm Beach Gardens, Palm Beach and Boynton Beach. Donations for those affected can be made to the Israel Relief Fund by visiting the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County website.

Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County Solidarity Events

Tuesday. Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

Temple Beth David

Palm Beach Gardens

Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7 pm

Palm Beach Synagogue

Palm Beach

Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

Temple Torat Emet

Boynton Beach

