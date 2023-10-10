18 undocumented migrants intercepted off Stuart Causeway

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit late Monday night intercepted a boat carrying at least 18 undocumented migrants off the Stuart Causeway.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook that everyone on board the boat was an adult and "deputies do have everyone contained."

The U.S. Coast Guard will take custody of the migrants before repatriating them back to their home country, the sheriff's office said.

