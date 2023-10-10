Deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach causes delays
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A deadly crash is causing delays on Interstate 95 in southern Palm Beach County on Tuesday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach at approximately 6:30 a.m.
At least one southbound lane is blocked, according to the FHP.
Drivers heading southbound on I-95 are advised to exit at Atlantic Avenue and take Military Trail or Florida's Turnpike.
No other details have been released.
