Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the Women's Gymnastics event at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, USA on August. 5, 1984.(AP Photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton is in the hospital “fighting for her life” against a “rare form of pneumonia,” according to her daughter.

Retton’s daughter, McKenna Lane Kelley, reported 55-year-old Retton has been in the ICU for about a week and is not able to breathe on her own.

She posted a photo of her mother to her Instagram story Tuesday and asked followers to donate to the family and continue to pray for Retton.

Retton won five medals at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and made history by becoming the first American woman to win gold in the individual all-around competition, according to Sports Illustrated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida woman, 76, accused of fleeing crash with man on car hood
Man, 44, killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach
A Tennessee couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘Love at first sight’
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million
Some residents seeing lower insurance rates, but here’s the catch

Latest News

An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas
The operator of a combine died after it collided with a train on Monday.
Combine operator killed in collision with train, officials say
Coast Guard marine safety engineers working for the Marine Board of Investigation for the Titan...
Coast Guard says it has recovered remaining parts of submersible that imploded, killing 5
Palestinian in US concerned about war between Israel and Hamas