Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport begins construction of new 5th terminal

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT
Work began Monday on a fifth terminal for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which is scheduled for completion in three years.

The Broward County Aviation Department, in conjunction with the Board of County Commissioners, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on the site of Terminal 5.

"It's a great day for FLL as the Aviation Department and its development partners break ground on the airport's brand-new Terminal 5," Broward County Mayor Lamar P. Fisher said. "I look forward to the positive ripple effects of having another airport terminal for travelers to enjoy as they travel to and from their domestic destinations."

The $404 million terminal, known as T5, will have two levels with five gates for domestic travel. When completed the airport will have 71 gates.

Terminal 5, which can accommodate 4 million to 5 million passengers annually, will include check-in/ticketing areas, arrival/departure baggage processing, a security screening checkpoint and retail/food and beverage concessions.

Preliminary work has commenced on east side of Terminal 4, including site clearing and tree mitigation.

The new terminal will connect to the existing onsite Cypress parking garage and Terminal 4 through multi-level pedestrian bridges or walkways.

Carriers have not been announced but JetBlue Airways, which is in the process of acquiring Spirit, is managing the construction of the new terminal on behalf of the county. JetBlue, which is second-largest airline behind Spirit Airlines, also oversaw the modernization project in Terminal 3, where the carrier primarily operates.

"It was 23 years ago that JetBlue's first ever flight took off from JFK to FLL, and we now send customers to more than 40 destinations from Fort Lauderdale," Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue's president and chief operating officer, said. "We are excited to once again support and advance Broward County's vision as we manage the development of Terminal 5."

Funding will come from airport bonds, Florida Department of Transportation grants and passenger facility charges.

"The new terminal will help provide the needed critical infrastructure required to propel FLL forward by creating opportunities for new and existing airline partners to grow and help set the stage for future Master Plan expansion activities," FLL CEO/Director of Aviation Mark Gale said.

Industry forecast models project the airport to grow from 35 million annual passengers to nearly 52 million within 20 years, according to a release from the airport.

