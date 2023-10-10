FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 10, 2023

Partly sunny on Tuesday. The chance of rain will remain very low, but isolated showers cannot be ruled out.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Partly sunny on Tuesday. The chance of rain will remain very low, but isolated showers cannot be ruled out.

Afternoon high temperatures will top the mid 80s.

Storms return later Wednesday afternoon, and some storms could bring very heavy rain and gusty winds.

Even hotter by the end of the week with high temperatures in the low 90s Thursday and Friday and stormy afternoons and evenings.

Saturday will be steamy with high temperatures near the mid 90s and very humid conditions. Scattered storms are possible as a cold front approaches.

The cold front passes through our area by Sunday afternoon and will bring back drier and cooler air by Sunday night and especially for early next week.

There are two areas of possible development in the tropics.

A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is forecast to become a tropical depression by mid-week. It’s not a concern for Florida and will stay over the east-central Atlantic.

An area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche has a low chance to develop. It will merge with a front this week in the western Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida woman, 76, accused of fleeing crash with man on car hood
Some residents seeing lower insurance rates, but here's the catch
A Tennessee couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘Love at first sight’
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million
Proposed Okeechobee County development met with uncertainty

Latest News

Lots of clouds will hang around as a front has stalled just to the south of Palm Beach County.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 9, 2023
Lots of clouds will hang around as a front has stalled just to the south of Palm Beach County.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 9, 2023
A mostly sunny and very warm Friday with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s or near...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 6, 2023
A mostly sunny and very warm Friday with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s or near...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 6, 2023