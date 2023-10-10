Man, 44, killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach

A deadly crash caused delays on Interstate 95 in southern Palm Beach County on Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach at approximately 6:30 a.m.

FHP spokeswoman Indiana Miranda said a 53-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Camaro veered to the right, striking a 44-year-old man and a disabled car.

The collision caused the driver of the Camaro to crash into a guardrail and another car before coming to a rest near the southbound entrance ramp of Linton Boulevard.

The 44-year-old man died at the scene.

The driver of the Camaro was taken to Delray Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

All southbound lanes were blocked for hours, but eventually reopened before 10:30 a.m.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

