Man, 44, killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A deadly crash caused delays Tuesaday morning on Interstate 95 in southern Palm Beach County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach at about 6:30 a.m.

FHP spokeswoman Indiana Miranda said a 53-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Camaro veered to the right, striking a 44-year-old man and a disabled car.

The collision caused the driver of the Camaro to crash into a guardrail and another car before coming to a rest near the southbound entrance ramp of Linton Boulevard.

The 44-year-old man died at the scene.

The driver of the Camaro was taken to Delray Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

All southbound lanes were blocked for hours but eventually reopened before 10:30 a.m.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Florida woman, 76, accused of fleeing crash with man on car hood
A Tennessee couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘Love at first sight’
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million
Some residents seeing lower insurance rates, but here’s the catch

Latest News

Florida AG will oppose abortion rights amendment if it makes ballot
West Palm Beach man convicted in $67M genetic testing fraud scheme
DeSantis proposes increased Florida sanctions on Iran
Jupiter organization empowers adults with autism with job skills
Keeping mental health in focus in case of a hurricane