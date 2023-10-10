Man, 80, dies after tractor-trailer hits 3 trees in Pahokee

An 80-year-old Miami man died after his tractor-trailer ran into three palm trees Sunday in Pahokee, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

PBSO responded to the crash at 4:37 p.m. at 2124 E. Main St.

Jose Villatoro was driving a 2000 Freightliner westbound on U.S. 98.

For unknown reasons, he drove off the roadway into the right grass shoulder, causing the front of truck to impact a large palm tree, according to the PBSO crash report. The truck continued westbound off the road and the front left then struck a second large palm tree and continued westbound before impacting a third large palm tree.

The tree fell over, and crushed and pinned him in the driver seat.

Villatoro was taken via trauma hawk to St. Mary's Medical Center for serious injuries. On Sunday night, he was declared dead at the hospital

