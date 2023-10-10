Man shot and killed in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in West Palm Beach, police said.

A police department detective said part of the incident happened at Military Trail and 45th Street, and officers responded there at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Police said no one is in custody, but there is no threat to the public.

The police department detective said a vehicle connected to the crime has been recovered.

