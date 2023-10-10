WATCH LIVE: Jupiter child abuse trial resumes

Defense attorneys are continuing to make their case Tuesday that Tim Ferriter was a frustrated father whose bad parenting and inability to control his adopted son led him to lock the teenager in a box-like structure in the garage of their Jupiter home, but they argue that it didn't equate to abuse or neglect.

Ferriter, 48, is on trial facing charges of child abuse, false imprisonment and child neglect. His wife, Tracy Ferriter, is facing the same charges in a separate trial that hasn't yet begun.

Prosecutors rested their case Friday after presenting jurors with hours and hours of Ring camera videos showing the Ferriters' interactions with the teen inside the 8x8 enclosure specially constructed for him the garage of the couple's Egret Landing home.

During the trial, jurors heard from the teen, who described in detail what it was like being confined to his room, isolated from his family without access to food and water.

It remains to be seen whether Tim Ferriter will testify.

Defense attorney Prya Murad began Tuesday's testimony by recalling Jupiter police Detective Christopher Lowe, questioning him about missing videos from the living room of the home.

The Ferriters were arrested by Jupiter police in February 2022, shortly after the family moved back to South Florida. They had previously lived in Jupiter before moving to Arizona for a few years.

