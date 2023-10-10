WATCH LIVE: Psychologist testifying for defense in child abuse trial

Defense attorneys are continuing to make their case Tuesday that Tim Ferriter was a frustrated father whose bad parenting and inability to control his adopted son led him to lock the teenager in a box-like structure in the garage of their Jupiter home, but they argue that it didn't equate to abuse or neglect.

Ferriter, 48, is on trial facing charges of child abuse, false imprisonment and child neglect. His wife, Tracy Ferriter, is facing the same charges in a separate trial that hasn't yet begun.

Prosecutors rested their case Friday after presenting jurors with hours and hours of Ring camera videos showing the Ferriters' interactions with the teen inside the 8x8 enclosure specially constructed for him the garage of the couple's Egret Landing home.

During the trial, jurors heard from the teen, who described in detail what it was like being confined to his room, isolated from his family without access to food and water.

Tim Ferriter is shown on a Ring camera video on a courtroom monitor during his trial, Oct. 5, 2023, at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

It remains to be seen whether Tim Ferriter will testify.

Defense attorney Prya Murad began Tuesday's testimony by recalling Jupiter police Detective Christopher Lowe, questioning him about missing videos from the living room of the home.

Next to testify was Dr. Sheila Rapa, a clinical and forensic psychologist. She testified that the teen had been diagnosed with reactive attachment disorder – a condition in which a child doesn't form a healthy emotional bond with his or her caretaker – and referenced school and medical records that showed a long history of behavioral issues beginning at an early age.

Murad asked Rapa her opinion if the Ferriters' actions were "therapeutically correct."

"I think the Ferriters' actions were against anything that we would ever tell someone to do therapeutically," Rapa said.

Murad then asked if it was fair to say the Ferriters' actions "probably exacerbated" their son's behavioral issues.

"Yes," Rapa said.

"But were those behaviors that [he] had caused by the Ferriters?" Murad asked.

"No, I don't believe so," Rapa said.

Dr. Sheila Rapa says Tim Ferriter's treatment of son 'beyond the pale,' but father didn't cause boy's problems

Murad asked Rapa if she thought Ferriter's handling of the situation "as inappropriately as he did" changed her opinion?

Rapa said it didn't, acknowledging that the boy "had no internal controls."

"And lots of time when a parent has a child that has no internal controls, they do try to put external controls around the child," Rapa said. "This, of course, was beyond the pale. But those external controls are not something that is an unusual thing for a parent to do if they feel like the child is a danger to themselves, others or is doing something so impulsively and they need to, you know, keep an eye on them."

Before the trial resumed, Murad said she intended to play several more hours of video.

The Ferriters were arrested by Jupiter police in February 2022, shortly after the family moved back to South Florida. They had previously lived in Jupiter before moving to Arizona for a few years.

