7 migrants in custody after boat beached in Manalapan

Law enforcement in Palm Beach County rushed to the scene of a migrant landing Wednesday morning in Manalapan.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Ocean Boulevard at about 9:30 a.m. to assist officers with the Manalapan Police Department.

The sheriff's office said nine migrants were seen fleeing a boat that was beached.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at about 10:30 a.m. and spotted the boat on the beach along with multiple sheriff's office vehicles and deputies who responded to the scene.

Multiple deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a migrant landing in Manalapan on Oct. 11, 2023.

Seven of the migrants have been located as of 1:30 p.m.

Deputies said they believe the other two migrants are hiding nearby, so they are still searching for them.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers also responded to the scene and will ultimately take over the investigation.

Wednesday’s migrant landing comes a day after 18 undocumented migrants were intercepted off the Stuart Causeway in Martin County.

