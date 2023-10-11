7 migrants in custody after boat beached in Manalapan

By Scott Sutton
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Law enforcement in Palm Beach County rushed to the scene of a migrant landing Wednesday morning in Manalapan.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Ocean Boulevard at about 9:30 a.m. to assist officers with the Manalapan Police Department.

The sheriff's office said nine migrants were seen fleeing a boat that was beached.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at about 10:30 a.m. and spotted the boat on the beach along with multiple sheriff's office vehicles and deputies who responded to the scene.

Multiple deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a...
Multiple deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a migrant landing in Manalapan on Oct. 11, 2023.

Seven of the migrants have been located as of 1:30 p.m.

Deputies said they believe the other two migrants are hiding nearby, so they are still searching for them.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers also responded to the scene and will ultimately take over the investigation.

Wednesday’s migrant landing comes a day after 18 undocumented migrants were intercepted off the Stuart Causeway in Martin County.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Man, 44, killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach
Newly discovered snail in Florida Keys named after Jimmy Buffett song
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship...
Pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds wins California contest, sets world record for biggest gourd
A Tennessee couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘Love at first sight’
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Latest News

Palm Beach Co. directs additional $25M investment in Israel bonds
Boynton Beach resident scrambles to escape Israel
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments begin in Jupiter child abuse trial
Approximately 1,000 people on Tuesday turned out for a solidarity event for Israel at...
Solidarity event for Israel in Boca Raton