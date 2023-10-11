Agencies rescue 2 divers 3-4 miles off Jupiter Inlet

Seven agencies, including Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, responded to an open water incident about 3 to 4 miles east of the Jupiter Inlet involving two divers.

Burt Reynolds Park, 805 U.S. 1. is at the inlet.

Also Responding to the incident at 4:20 were Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Jupiter Police Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Fish and Wildlife Conservation, Martin County Sheriff's Office and Tequesta Police Department.

Two individuals were diving, and one got separated from his boat and was in the water for an extended time, PBCFR said.

Another boat "luckily saw him floating," brought him aboard and returned him several miles to his vessel, the agency said.

The second person was also found.

They were brought to shore via the Jupiter Inlet.

One person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and the other individual did not require transport.

"Any time we have an incident of anybody exposed to the elements for an extended period of time, like this person was, we want to make sure everything is OK," PBCFR spokesman Capt. Tom Reyes told WPTV reporter Joel Lopez. "Dehydration or some other medical issue."

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spokesman Capt. Tom Reyes.

