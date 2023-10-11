Can Florida's proposed sanctions against Iran have an impact?

Solders raise Iranian flag on July 23, 2012 during the Flag Raising ceremony at the Olympic...
Solders raise Iranian flag on July 23, 2012 during the Flag Raising ceremony at the Olympic Village in London four days before the start of the 2012 Olympic Games. AFP PHOTO / POOL / KHALED DESOUKI(Getty Images)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday called for a state sanction against Iran during an event held at a synagogue in Surfside.

"We should use all available avenues to choke off money going to the Iranian regime," DeSantis said.

In a show of support for Israel, the governor pushed the state Legislature for sanctions against Iran.

"The clearinghouse for terrorist funding in the region is something the United States needs to take seriously," the governor said.

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis explains why he supports the state increasing sanctions on Iran...
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis explains why he supports the state increasing sanctions on Iran after Hamas' attack on Israel.

Jimmy Patronis, the state's chief financial officer, echoed those calls.

"What has taken place this last week is just simply not acceptable, and so, the state of Florida will react in the ways we have available to us, and that'll be economically," he said.

Patronis went on to say this is not a first for the state.

"We have got investment sanctions on a number of different countries," he said. "We will make sure that the state of Florida isn't investing in Iran. We'll go as far as contemplating divesting from those companies that do business in Iran. Some of this will take legislative action. Some of it we'll be able to do at the Cabinet level. This is the direction we are taking ... making it loud and clear."

Israel has declared war on Hamas. What comes next?
Israel has declared war on Hamas. What comes next?
Florida Atlantic University political science professor Kevin Wagner outlines his thoughts on...
Florida Atlantic University political science professor Kevin Wagner outlines his thoughts on Gov. Ron DeSantis proposing sanctions against Iran.

Kevin Wagner, a political science professor at Florida Atlantic University, painted a broader picture of these proposed sanctions.

"Florida is actually a pretty big state, so depending on the amount of investment a foreign entity has, it can have an impact," Wagner said, "but certainly not as large an impact as a decision by the United States as a whole county."

Brian Crowley, WPTV's political analyst, made note of the fact it's an election season for DeSantis.

"By going after Iran, he's showing a lot of support for the Jewish community, which is not unexpected and something he should do," Crowley said, "but this will only help him enormously politically because people will see he is on the right side of this issue, and that is going to be a big help for him."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Man, 44, killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach
Newly discovered snail in Florida Keys named after Jimmy Buffett song
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship...
Pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds wins California contest, sets world record for biggest gourd
A Tennessee couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘Love at first sight’
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Latest News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith separated since 2016, she says
Dolphins place rookie RB De'Von Achane on IR with knee injury
7 migrants in custody after boat beached in Manalapan
Palm Beach Co. directs additional $25M investment in Israel bonds
Boynton Beach resident scrambles to escape Israel